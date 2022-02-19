First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $108.46 and last traded at $108.81. 33,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 61,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,076,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $6,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 76,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after buying an additional 55,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,210,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.