First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $12.81 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
