First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $12.81 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

