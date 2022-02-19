First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $53.49 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $57.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter.

