First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 453.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of QTEC stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.18. 150,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $131.53 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

