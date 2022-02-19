First Trust Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

FTSL stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.