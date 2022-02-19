First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,111,000.

