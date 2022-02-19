FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FirstService by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FirstService by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

