Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 16,909 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 137.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Gold stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

