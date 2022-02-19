Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $33.54 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

