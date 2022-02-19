Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 330.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 212,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 591.5% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $17.91 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

