Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 413,230 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBUY opened at $23.39 on Friday. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

