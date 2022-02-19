Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 45,071 Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Shares of ESHY opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

