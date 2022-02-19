Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 5,372 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT opened at $72.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $78.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.