FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.75. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 12,900 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

