FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.75. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 12,900 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (CVE:FLY)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.