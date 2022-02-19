Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,831 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

