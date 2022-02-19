Fractal Price Hits $0.0748 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $55,524.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.03 or 0.06840563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,957.43 or 1.00047056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.