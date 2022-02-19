Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 51.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

