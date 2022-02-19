Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

