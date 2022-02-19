Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.04.

NYSE:CF opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $77.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

