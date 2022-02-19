Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $816.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

