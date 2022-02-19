Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 143,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

