Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.50 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

