Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

FRHC stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.19. Freedom has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Freedom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Freedom in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freedom by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.