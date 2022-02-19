Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.