Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €37.08 ($42.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.07 and its 200-day moving average is €39.28. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

