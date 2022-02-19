Furucombo Hits Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $320,523.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.40 or 0.06979776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,183.79 or 1.00012202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00052241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,075,489 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.