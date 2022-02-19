FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Clariant AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clariant in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Clariant alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Clariant has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.