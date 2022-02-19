FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nephros, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nephros in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.15. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Nephros by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

