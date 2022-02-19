FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

