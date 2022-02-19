FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nikon in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.
Nikon Company Profile
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikon (NINOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.