FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nikon in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nikon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

NINOY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nikon has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

