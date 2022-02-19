FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Reduced by Analyst

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.29.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.95 and its 200 day moving average is $210.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,004. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.