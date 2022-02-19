FY2025 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of SCPH stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.