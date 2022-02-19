FY2025 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.36.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

