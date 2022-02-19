FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ACV Auctions Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACV Auctions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

ACVA stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 623,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,396 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,432,026.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.