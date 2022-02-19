G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WILC opened at $18.80 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $940 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $32.86 million during the quarter.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

