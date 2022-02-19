Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

