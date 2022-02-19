GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GEE Group by 2,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,018 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in GEE Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GEE Group by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 582,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.