GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.08.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.
