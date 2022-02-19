Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. upped their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.78.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $294.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

