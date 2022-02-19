Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,243 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after acquiring an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after acquiring an additional 724,003 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after buying an additional 97,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.01 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

