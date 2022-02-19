Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,462,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,118,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,575.

CANO stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

CANO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

