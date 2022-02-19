George N. Cochran Buys 1,000 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kemper by 2,687.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

