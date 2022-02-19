Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €111.00 ($126.14) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.30% from the stock’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($91.14) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.70 ($111.02).

ETR:GXI opened at €73.85 ($83.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €72.90 ($82.84) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($112.95).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

