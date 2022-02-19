Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

