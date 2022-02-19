GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.32.

Shares of GFL opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

