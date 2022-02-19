GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,710 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,567 ($21.20) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,622.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,526.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £78.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09). Also, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,678.35). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,912.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

