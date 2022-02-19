Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $37,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $32.52 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

