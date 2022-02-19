Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.24. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

