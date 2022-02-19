Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE:GIC opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard Leeds acquired 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.