Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

LMT opened at $386.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.43 and a 200-day moving average of $356.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

