Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.04 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

