Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 4,415 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $862.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

